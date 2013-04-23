Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia Adds New NEP Mobile Truck

NEP has launched a new truck, the NCPII, that will be used by longtime customer Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia for its coverage of all the home games of the Philadelphia Phillies, 76ers and Flyers.

In the past, CSN Philadelphia produced home games for the three teams from a fixed control room located at Wells Fargo Center. With the mobile capabilities of NCPII, the network is now able to produce games from both Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park within the South Philadelphia

Sports Complex.

The 62-foot-long and 20-foot-wide truck was custom built for the regional sports net and will be used on 170 HD productions a year.

Shawn Oleksiak, senior executive producer of live events at CSN Philadelphia explained in a statement that it will enable the company to "present national network-level television at the regional level."

The truck, which can handle HD 1080i video and Dolby 5.1 audio capabilities, was also designed to be more efficient. It allows engineers to program the router and other systems with a set of recallable audio and video features that speeds up the process of setting up the unit and makes it easier to add specialized cameras or graphics.