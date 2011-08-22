Comcast SportsNet New England Selects Volicon

Comcast SportsNet New England (CSNNE) has installed a Volicon Observer Enterprise digital video monitoring and logging system at its Burlington, Mass. facilities.

The Observer solution is being used for continuous off-air recording of its HD and SD channels, which are dedicated to local coverage of the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots franchises.

The system is configured for 45 days of off-air recording. Currently the sales, traffic, programming, production and engineering departments are using the Observer platform.

"Historically, we've had a number of disparate mechanisms in place for recording our off-air signal for content and sales validation purposes," explained Sean McGuire, director of engineering at CSNNE, in a statement. "It had become tedious and time consuming to locate the right content from the right day in order to confirm that we ran the right spot or included the right promo in a show. We needed a much more efficient solution that would significantly increase the accessibility of recorded content. The Volicon Observer offered a reliable platform that met those requirements while also providing the monitoring functionality and usability we needed. Virtually every department here uses the Observer platform on a daily basis."

The Observer system supports text-based Boolean search queries through recorded closed captions, making it easier for users to find the appropriate content and to create and send clips to other internal users or customers as proof of delivery.