Comcast Speed Upgrades Hit More Markets

Following recent upgrades in other markets, Comcast announced this week that it has boosted the speed of three broadband tiers in Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Denver and Colorado Springs.

With the upgrade (hat tip: DSL Reports), Comcast’s “Performance” tier doubles to 50 Mbps (downstream), “Blast” jumps from 50 Mbps to 105 Mbps, and “Extreme” leaps from 105 Mbps to 150 Mbps.

Comcast said the speed bumps come at no added cost to customers who lease their modems from the MSO, and that it will notify customers who might need to upgrade their CPE in order to get the faster speeds.

