Comcast Speed Upgrades Head West

Comcast said it is boosting the downstream speeds of its Performance Pro and Blast! Pro tiers in systems serving a dozen states in its West region.

Subs on the MSO’s Performance Pro tier will soon see speeds rise from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and those on Blast! Pro will jump from 105 Mbps to 150 Mbps.

Comcast said the speed upgrades are being extended at no additional cost to customers in Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

