Comcast Slates Q3 Rollout of ‘Instant TV’

Comcast expects to have “Instant TV”—an IP-delivered, in-home, in-footprint video service that eschews traditional set-top boxes—in the third quarter of 2017, Dave Watson, Comcast Cable’s president and CEO, confirmed Thursday during the company’s earnings call.

Comcast has been testing Instant TV (formerly known as Stream TV) in markets such as Chicago and Boston but is gearing up for a broader rollout. Comcast hasn’t announced pricing for the commercial rollout, but earlier reports said packages could range from $15 to $40 per month and allow for add-ons such as ESPN.

Instant TV will be offered on mobile devices and certain TV-connected devices and will support a cloud DVR. Though it will be an in-home, Title XI IP-delivered cable TV product, it’s also expected to support authenticated access to some programming that customers can access while on the go.

“It’s ideal for certain segments and millennials,” Watson said. “We’re going to compete vigorously across the board for every segment.”

