Comcast signs new ad deal with DISH network

Filed at 11:45EST, on January 27, 2009

In an attempt to facilitate a simpler way of buying local sports channels, Comcast Spotlight has got together with pay-TV provider, DISH network to sell ads on ten regional sports network feeds in seven new markets. Comcast Spotlight will now sell DISH sports feeds in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta and Houston.

While Comcast represents 85 local markets, National Cable Communications, the broader cable ad sales entity will manage more extensive buys for advertisers as part of the deal. Greg Schaefer, president of NCC, said: "It's a great opportunity to expand advertisers' reach with MLB, NBA and NHL franchises."

Yesterday Comcast said it is creating a new sports sponsorship unit under Comcast Network Advertising Sales president Dave Cassaro. The unit will combine functions of both Comcast's sports services, Versus and Golf Channel.