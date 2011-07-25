Comcast Shifts 'TV Everywhere' to Elemental Transcoders

Comcast is now using transcoding servers from Elemental Technologies to process thousands of hours of TV shows and movies each month for its XfinityTV.com website and Xfinity TV mobile apps.

The cable operator's thePlatform subsidiary, which powers the TV Everywhere services, has integrated the Elemental file-based video transcoding solution with thePlatform's mpx video management system for multiscreen video delivery.

Elemental's transcoders use off-the-shelf, programmable graphics processing units (GPUs) for compute-intensive video processing and conversion tasks. Comcast is using Elemental servers to create up to 18 individual MPEG-4 outputs of each video title for adaptive bit-rate delivery.

"Comcast is leveraging innovative new technologies that provide cost-effective performance enhancements as we bring more viewing choices to our customers online and on mobile devices," Comcast Interactive Media senior vice president of product development and technology Charlie Herrin said in a statement. "Elemental has a highly reliable transcoding solution that coupled with thePlatform's cloud-based video management, is helping us deliver compelling services to our subscribers."

