Comcast’s Xfinity on Campus Enrolls Another School

Xfinity On Campus, Comcast’s managed IP-delivered multiscreen service for universities, continued to expand.

The latest to join the mix is Tennessee State University in Nashville, according to The Tennessean, which noted that the school is the first in the state to introduce the service, which is tailored to serve college students.

Tennessee State University had 7,073 undergraduate and 1,954 graduate students enrolled as of the fall of 2014. It joins a growing list of schools that have launched or are preparing to deploy Xfinity on Campus. Others that are on board with the program include: Loyola University Maryland; Goucher College; Rider University; Regis College; Dartmouth College; California State University, Chico; Bridgewater College; Emerson College; Lasell College; Drexel University; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Northwestern University; the University of Delaware; and the University of New Hampshire.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.