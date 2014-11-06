Comcast’s X1 Suffers Another Outage

A number of customers on Comcast’s X1 video platform have been dealing with intermittent outages since Wednesday afternoon that appear to share similarities to problems that surfaced over the weekend.

“We are currently experiencing an issue with X1 services. Our technicians are working to restore services. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the @ComcastCares Twitter account posted on Wednesday afternoon. The same handle tweeted later that customers could restore service by power-cycling the box by unplugging it from the electrical outlet, and then waiting 30 seconds before plugging it back in.

Comcast posted a similar message on its X1 customer forum last night: “We are currently experiencing an interruption with X1 service and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We know our customers value their TV experience and our engineers are working diligently to restore service as quickly as possible. It is not necessary to call us to report this problem.”

