Comcast’s X1 Puts on Its Game Face

Following several months of testing with employees, Comcast and Electronic Arts have kicked off a broader consumer beta trial of a service that will initially make about two dozen gaming titles available via the MSO’s IP-capable X1 platform.

The service, called XFINITY Games powered by EA, is being made available to a select group of X1 customers, who can sign up for it at xfinitygames.com.

Residing in the X1’s entertainment and media section, the new gaming service will initially feature 24 titles, including games from EA’s FIFA and PGA franchises as well as some home-grown EA games. Comcast will stream those games to X1 set-top boxes via the Internet. EA plans to add more titles later.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.