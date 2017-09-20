Comcast’s ‘Watchable’ to Hit Pause on Originals, Deemphasize OTT

Comcast confirmed that it is reallocating resources and making some strategic changes for Watchable, an ad-supported, short-form video platform launched about two years ago on the web, via mobile apps and on the MSO’s own X1 set-top box platform.



Heading toward 2018, part of that new plan is to “double down” on Watchable’s technology platform and its distribution on X1 and other Comcast properties, according to Jamie Gillingham, VP of strategic development at Comcast.



He added that the plan is to also “deemphasize” Wathchable’s OTT distribution, which includes apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and to hit the pause button on Watchable originals, which became a key part of the service’s playbook about a year ago.



For more, go to multichannel.com.