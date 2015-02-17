Comcast’s TVE App Expands to 70+ Live Channels

Comcast said Xfinity TV Go, the MSO’s authenticated TV Everywhere app and website, now offers a lineup of more than 70 live TV channels, more than double the number it offered about a year ago.

Live channels recently added to Xfinity TV Go’s lineup for viewing in or out of the home (and via WiFi or cellular connections) include AMC, BBC America, FOX Deportes, Movieplex, Showtime, Univision Deportes and The Weather Channel. The app also supports about 21,000 on-demand choices that can be streamed via mobile devices, as well as a portion of titles that can also be downloaded.

Comcast also announced some new TV Everywhere stats, noting that more than 30% of Xfinity TV subs are using TVE monthly to watch networks on-the-go, averaging about 20% growth year-over-year. The average viewer, the MSO added, consumed more than seven hours per month on Xfinity TV Go, up nearly 40% from the same time last year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.