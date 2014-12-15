Comcast’s New Tech Tower Cements A Milestone

Comcast’s new Philadelphia skyscraper, the Innovation and Technology Center, reached a milestone over the weekend as crews began to pour the foundation for the building, which will eventually reach a height of 1,121 feet.

The local NBC affiliate has posted a Comcast Tower Cam showing evidence of the big concrete pour, which got underway on Saturday (Dec. 13), dubbing it as “one of the largest in Philadelphia history.”

Philly.com reported last week that the concrete pour was to start “rain or shine" on Saturday and take place over a 10 to 12 hour period. The pub also shared some stats on the pour: 50 concrete trucks were to make 500 deliveries for the pour that would end up filling 4,000 cubic yards and serving as the building’s 15-million pound foundation mat.

