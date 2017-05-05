Comcast’s Latest ‘Watchathon Week’ Breaks Another Record

Comcast said video customers watched a record 77 million-plus hours during the operator’s latest “Watchathon Week,” an annual free VOD binge-fest that has been used to drive up interest in TV series ahead of their season premieres.

Comcast said this year’s Watchathon, which took place April 3-9 and included shows from Netflix for the first time, saw viewing rise 42% year-on-year from the 54 million hours watched in 2013, and it eclipsed the then-record 71 million hours viewed during the 2016Watchathon Week across all platforms.

The operator, which recently relaunched /rebranded its authenticated app, now called Xfinity Stream, said mobile viewing during this year’s Watchathon rose to 4.5 million hours, more than triple the 1.5 million hours viewed during the MSO’s first Watchathon in 2013.



