Comcast’s John Schanz to Issue Energy Challenge

John Schanz, the chief network officer and EVP of Comcast Cable, will head up an “Energy 2020” session at next month’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver that aims to spark the next phase of an industry initiative aimed at cutting power consumption and energy grid dependency.

Schanz is set to keynote the 90-minute session, set for Wednesday, Sept. 24, and “will challenge the industry to create a new collaborative energy vision for the future,” SCTE said.

“We are looking to make a quantum leap since we recognize the incremental changes we have been making for decades will not get us where we ultimately need to be,” Schanz said, in a statement. “This session will lay out a framework that must be made now for the industry to fully reap the benefits of the Energy 2020 program by the beginning of the next decade.”

To read the full story visit Multichannel.com.