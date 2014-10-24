Comcast Rolls Out, Tests New X1 Features

Comcast has freshened up its IP-capable X1 platform with a set of experimental and commercially-launched features designed to boost the overall video experience.

On the experimental end, offered through the Comcast Labs unit, the operator is giving X1 subs a chance to try out two features: Restart Notification and Custom Playlists.

The Restart Notification lets viewers know if a live program they are watching is also offered on the MSO’s video-on-demand platform that can be watched from the beginning.

