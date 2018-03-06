Comcast Raises Internet Speeds in Northeast Division

Comcast is raising the downstream speeds of four internet service tiers in its Northeast division by at least 25%.



Here’s how the free upgrade, targeted to 14 northeastern states in Comcast’s footprint covering Maine through Virginia and Washington, D.C., stacks up by tier:



-Blast tier download speeds rise from 200 Mbps to 250 Mbps;



-Performance Pro tier download speeds increase from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps;



-Performance tier download speeds jump from 25 Mbps to 60 Mbps; and



-Performance Starter tier download speeds rise from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps.



Comcast said new and existing customers in the region can expect to see the enhanced speeds this month. Most customers will automatically get the upgrade, enabled by restarting their cable modems. Comcast hasn’t announced when it might roll out the same speed upgrades for those tiers in its Central and West divisions.



