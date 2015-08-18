Comcast to Pull Xbox 360 App

Comcast confirmed that it will soon pull the Xfinity TV On Demand app for the Xbox 360, a service that delivered an array of IP-delivered VOD content to the Microsoft gaming console.

Windows Central first reported the news on Monday (Aug. 17), noting that Microsoft informed Xbox 360 console owners via a message that the app would be removed on Sept. 1.

Following a question about the decision by Windows Central’s John Callaham, the Comcast Cares Twitter handle responded that the app was being removed “to make way for new updates and improvements to our online experience for customers.”

