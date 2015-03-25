Comcast Promo Talks Up Voice Remote for X1

Offering more evidence that it is nearing the commercial launch of a new voice-activated remote called the XR11, Comcast is offering a complimentary model ahead of its official release to select X1 customers.

A Comcast customer evidently based in Newtown, Pa., posted an image of the promo on the DSL Reports message board.

Comcast has not announced a launch date or pricing on the XR11 or detailed the extent of its XR11 early access promotion, but the new voice remote will work in tandem with the operator's IP-capable, cloud-based X1 platform. Customers will activate the feature by pressing down the remote’s blue microphone button and speaking commands — enabling them to tune to specific channels or search for TV shows and movies that are available live, in Comcast’s VOD library or on the customer’s DVR.

