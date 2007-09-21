Comcast, Programmers Launch ‘Breast Cancer Hope’ Campaign

Comcast is launching a programming campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer called “Breast Cancer Hope.”

The cable operator partnered with programming sponsor Lifetime Television and other content providers to offer educational and inspirational programs through Comcast’s video-on-demand service and its Web site.

With contributions from Style, Discovery Health Channel and Exercise TV, the on-demand content features 40 programs broken into five categories; “Fact or Fiction,” “What’s My Risk,” “Inspiration,” “What Is Breast Cancer?” and “Fashion Tips.”

The programs will range from educating on the causes and prevention of breast cancer and how to deal with diagnosis and treatment, to inspirational features from Lifetime’s Intimate Portraits, including profiles of Ann Curry, Betsey Johnson and Rosanna Arquette.

Also available on-demand will be Lifetime original movie Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy, starring Sarah Chalke from Scrubs. The film is based on the memoir of breast-cancer survivor and Lifetime executive Geralyn Lucas.

Through Comcast’s Web site, visitors will have access to related news video and message boards and will be able to send questions to BreastCancer.org founder Dr. Marisa Weiss.

The Breast Cancer Hope campaign will run throughout the month of October.