Comcast Preps for March Madness

Comcast is ready to supply a mix of live streaming on mobile devices alongside features for its X1 set-top platform that are tailored for this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

At the set-top box level, the X1 Sports App will let viewers an easy way to switch between games, check in-game stats and get previews of upcoming matchups without toggling away from the live TV action. The X1 voice remote has also been integrated to help viewers navigate the tournament.

The recently revised and rechristened Xfinity Stream app and Web portal will offer live streams of all games when accessed in-home, and live games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV when the customer is on the go, Vito Forlenza, senior director, TV Everywhere content & product strategy at Comcast Cable, noted in this blog post.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.