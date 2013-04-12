Comcast Plugs Into Showtime Anytime
Comcast hasextended support to Showtime Anytime, Showtime's
stand-alone TV Everywhere app for iOS and Android devices and PC browsers.
Previously, Comcast offered TV Everywhere movies and
originals from Showtime, including Homeland, Dexter and Shameless,
via the MSO's Xfinity TV Player App and on the Web at Xfinity.com/TV.
Comcast's Showtime subscribers can log into the premium
channel's app using their Xfinity TV credentials.
The addition of Comcast, which ended 2012 with 21.2 million
digital video subscribers, gives Showtime Anytime a connection with the
nation's largest pay-TV operator. AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Cablevision
Systems and Verizon FiOS also support the premium programmer's app.
