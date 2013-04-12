Comcast Plugs Into Showtime Anytime

Comcast hasextended support to Showtime Anytime, Showtime's

stand-alone TV Everywhere app for iOS and Android devices and PC browsers.

Previously, Comcast offered TV Everywhere movies and

originals from Showtime, including Homeland, Dexter and Shameless,

via the MSO's Xfinity TV Player App and on the Web at Xfinity.com/TV.

Comcast's Showtime subscribers can log into the premium

channel's app using their Xfinity TV credentials.

The addition of Comcast, which ended 2012 with 21.2 million

digital video subscribers, gives Showtime Anytime a connection with the

nation's largest pay-TV operator. AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Cablevision

Systems and Verizon FiOS also support the premium programmer's app.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.