Comcast Pitches Español Everywhere

In a bid to win more Hispanic subscribers, Comcast has tripled the amount of Spanish-language video on demand in recent months and now offers more than 500 movies and shows online for Latino audiences.

The Philadelphia-based operator's expanded bouquet of Spanish-language content is available to subscribers to its Hispanic programming tiers, which offer more than 50 networks. Comcast's standalone MultiLatino packages start at $16.95 per month and may be added to any video subscription plan.

"It's the culmination of the commitment we've made to Hispanic customers," Marcien Jenckes, senior vice president and general manager of video services for Comcast, said. "I like our [Spanish-language] packages as much as or better than anyone in the industry -- and we're differentiated from satellite by being able to deliver on-demand content.

Click here to read the full article at Multichannel.com.