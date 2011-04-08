Comcast Picks Microsoft To Stream 'TV Everywhere'

Comcast's Xfinity TV online video service has officially cut over to Microsoft's

Internet-streaming platform, which the operator's thePlatform subsidiary has

integrated into its video-management system, replacing the adaptive streaming

player from Move Networks.

The first iteration of Comcast's online-media player was powered by Move

Networks, acquired

earlier this year by EchoStar Technologies. The cable operator last fall

disclosed its plans to phase out the Move Networks technology and migrate to Microsoft's

Silverlight media streaming platform.

Earlier this week Comcast said it increased the on-demand content available

through its Xfinity

TV iPad app to 4,500 hours, up from 3,000 when it launched two months ago,

but live TV on the tablets won't be available until later this year. It isn't

clear at this point whether Comcast will use the Microsoft technology for the

live streaming of programming; the companies declined to comment.

Comcast is the first company to use Microsoft PlayReady and IIS Smooth

Streaming technology with thePlatform's mpx video management system.



