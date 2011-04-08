Comcast Picks Microsoft To Stream 'TV Everywhere'
Comcast's Xfinity TV online video service has officially cut over to Microsoft's
Internet-streaming platform, which the operator's thePlatform subsidiary has
integrated into its video-management system, replacing the adaptive streaming
player from Move Networks.
The first iteration of Comcast's online-media player was powered by Move
Networks, acquired
earlier this year by EchoStar Technologies. The cable operator last fall
disclosed its plans to phase out the Move Networks technology and migrate to Microsoft's
Silverlight media streaming platform.
Earlier this week Comcast said it increased the on-demand content available
through its Xfinity
TV iPad app to 4,500 hours, up from 3,000 when it launched two months ago,
but live TV on the tablets won't be available until later this year. It isn't
clear at this point whether Comcast will use the Microsoft technology for the
live streaming of programming; the companies declined to comment.
Comcast is the first company to use Microsoft PlayReady and IIS Smooth
Streaming technology with thePlatform's mpx video management system.
Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.