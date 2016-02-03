Comcast to Participate in Spectrum Auction

Comcast said it will participate in the upcoming federal spectrum auctions, but cautioned it isn’t looking to spend a lot of money in the quest for additional wireless assets.

Comcast has been quietly amassing wireless assets over the past several months, activating a Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement with Verizon in October and talking to other carriers about the possibility of a potential hybrid Wi-Fi-cellular product. But on a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter results, chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said the largest cable operator in the country is not making a major push into the wireless space.

“All we’re doing is taking a paddle in an auction to see if there is an opportunity for the company to be rewarded in that auction with something that we think has strategic value,” Roberts said. “In the past that has proven to be not only a money maker, but given us more strategic flexibility and we want to see if that is the case this time. Beyond that, I don’t think it’s not any more than that.”

