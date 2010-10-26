Comcast Opens Xfinity TV Online to All Video Subs
Comcast officially launched the Xfinity TV online-video service to
its more than 23 million cable TV subscribers, with a lineup that
includes 25,000 TV show episodes for no additional charge, and widened
the availability of a remote DVR programming feature to 75% of its
footprint.
The MSO recently added shows from Showtime Networks and many from
Viacom's networks to the "TV Everywhere" service, and also offers some
30,000 movies to stream, rent or buy to video subscribers.
Comcast's Xfinity TV service, launched as a beta test in December 2009,
previously was available only to customers who subscribed to both cable
and broadband, which was about 14 million people. Now, Comcast
customers can sign in and access the service with any Internet service
provider, anywhere in the U.S., and do not need to subscribe to the
MSO's broadband service.
