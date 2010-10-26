Comcast Opens Xfinity TV Online to All Video Subs

Comcast officially launched the Xfinity TV online-video service to

its more than 23 million cable TV subscribers, with a lineup that

includes 25,000 TV show episodes for no additional charge, and widened

the availability of a remote DVR programming feature to 75% of its

footprint.

The MSO recently added shows from Showtime Networks and many from

Viacom's networks to the "TV Everywhere" service, and also offers some

30,000 movies to stream, rent or buy to video subscribers.

Comcast's Xfinity TV service, launched as a beta test in December 2009,

previously was available only to customers who subscribed to both cable

and broadband, which was about 14 million people. Now, Comcast

customers can sign in and access the service with any Internet service

provider, anywhere in the U.S., and do not need to subscribe to the

MSO's broadband service.

