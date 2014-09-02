Comcast Opens TV Everywhere App to Cellular Networks

Comcast’s TV Everywhere app is no longer a WiFi-only affair.

Xfinity TV Go, an authenticated app that provides access to dozens of live TV feeds and a large library of on-demand content, now lets users stream and download video over any U.S. cellular data network.

Along with other bug fixes and performance improvements, Comcast added cellular support to both its Xfinity TV Go app for qualified iOS devices as well as for Android gear (via Google Play) on August 25.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.