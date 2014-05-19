Comcast Opens Up to Starz Play

Comcast has quietly opened up authentication on Starz’s trio of TV Everywhere applications—Starz Play, Encore Play and MoviePlex Play.

The addition brings the nation’s largest pay-TV operator to Starz’s growing TVE platform. Prior to extending access to Starz’s individual apps, Comcast had been offering access to content from the premium programmer through the MSO’s own platform.

Comcast joins Hawaiian Telcom, Google Fiber, CenturyLink and Mediacom among MVPDs that have launched Starz Play authentication in 2014 so far. They join a list that already includes AT&T U-verse, Astound, Atlantic Broadband, Bright House Networks, Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, DirecTV, GCI, Grande Communications, Suddenlink Communications, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS, and Wave Broadband.

