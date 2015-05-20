Comcast Opens Access to Fire TV, Fire TV Stick

Comcast said its customers can use their TV Everywhere credentials to access two TV Everywhere apps — HBO Go and Showtime Anytime – on the Amazon Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick.

Comcast also allows customers to access those TVE apps on a set of other TV-connected platforms, including Roku (support for Roku was added late last year), the Apple TV, Xbox One and via the Google Chromecast streaming adapters.

Comcast, which also supports most of the HBO and Showtime catalogs via its set-top VOD platform and on-demand and live streams via its Xfinity TV Go app and website, said it now authenticates more than 90 networks across 18 devices, numbers that “will continue to grow as new technologies and platforms emerge.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.