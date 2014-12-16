Comcast to Open Access to HBO, Showtime Apps on Roku

Following “several months” of negotiations, Roku said it has struck an agreement that allows Comcast subs to access the authenticated HBO GO and Showtime Anytime apps via the Roku platform.

That’s according to a document Roku filed with the FCC on Monday (Dec. 15), which Recode was first to spot.

“Roku is pleased to inform the Commission that effective November 25, 2014, Roku and Comcast entered an agreement pursuant to which Comcast has, among other things, agreed to authenticate the HBO GO and Showtime Anytime Apps on Roku video streaming devices for Comcast’s subscribers whose subscriptions entitle them to access the content and services made available through such apps,” Jonathan Kanter, a lawyer with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP representing Roku, wrote.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.