Comcast Not Authenticating HBO GO On The PS3

HBO GO expanded its TV Everywhere universe this week by launching on the Sony Playstation 3 (with the PS4 on deck), but that app is currently getting the cold shoulder from the nation's largest cable operator.

As reported by The Verge and other outlets, Comcast is not yet allowing its subscribers to use the HBO GO app on the gaming console. Similarly, Comcast is also blocking subs from running HBO GO on Roku devices, while DirecTV, one of the last significant holdouts, started supporting HBO GO on Roku in late January. Roku introduced HBO GO in 2011.

Comcast does allow authentication of the HBO GO app on several other platforms, including iOS, Android tablets and smartphones, Apple TV and the Xbox 360. Comcast subs are also able to run HBO GO on Google Chromecast.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.