Comcast Nets Emmy for X1 Voice Remote Technology

Comcast has won an Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering for its Xfinity X1 Voice Remote, marking the third Emmy the company has won related to technology that runs the operator’s X1 platform.



The Emmy for "Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content" will be awarded at the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards in Las Vegas on April 8, 2018, held in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters and the NAB Show.



Comcast launched the X1 Voice Remote in 2015, and said customers gave more than 3.4 billion voice commands using it during 2016. Comcast said it has deployed nearly 17 million X1 Voice Remotes.



Go to multichannel.com for more.