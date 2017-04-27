Comcast Nears Launch of ‘xFi’ Home WiFi Platform

Comcast next month will launch “xFi,” a cloud-powered home WiFi service and management platform that will support millions of already-deployed broadband gateways out of the chute, execs revealed Thursday during Comcast’s Q1 earnings call.

Comcast also announced that it now has nearly 1 million subscribers to Xfinity Home, its home security and home automation service. Comcast’s last update on Xfinity Home subscribers was in May 2015, when it announced it had 500,000 of them.

Meanwhile, xFi is the brand name Comcast is giving to a smartened up WiFi management platform introduced in January.

Though the commercial launch is not expected until sometime in May, Comcast has apparently been conducting some technology tests of the newly-branded xFi offering, as the offering has already begun to make an appearance on X1 set-tops, via apps for iOS and Android, as well as an xFi web portal.



