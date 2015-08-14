Comcast Nearing Launch of TV-OTT Mix

Comcast is preparing to launch a curated OTT video offering for its X1 platform that will feature a variety of professional and semi-professional content from sources such as Maker Studios, GoPro, and Fullscreen, a source familiar with the plan said.

That’s a confirmation of a report Friday from Business Insider, which said the MSO is closing in on the launch of a “major video platform” that, for now, is being called “Watchable.”

A source said the curated OTT service, which may debut under a different name, is expected to launch sometime this fall, and will be used as a way to help the pay TV provider connect with younger audiences while also providing a group of increasingly popular OTT video publishers a direct path to the TV.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.