Comcast NBCU Names Mona Dexter To Head Military & Veteran Affairs

Comcast NBCUniversal said it named Mona Dexter as VP of military & veteran affairs.

Dexter had been chief of staff and VP of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program. She succeeds Brig. Gen (Ret.) Carol Eggert, who recently retired. Dexter reports to Bill Strahan, executive VP, human, Comcast Cable.

In her new role, she will oversee Comcast NBC’s military hiring, inclusivity program and initiatives engaging multiary customers and communities.

“Our Military Engagement initiatives greatly influence our company’s culture and brand. Comcast NBCUniversal has hired nearly 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses since 2015,” Strahan said in an internal memo.

In 2022, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized as one of the nation’s leading military employers and military-friendly brands, including top rankings by Military Times, VETS Indexes, DiversityInc, and Military Friendly.

“These accomplishments are largely due to the incredible leadership of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert over the past eight years. We are thankful for Carol’s three decades of military service and what she and the Military & Veterans Affairs team have done to connect our company to our military teammates, customers, and communities," Strahan said. "We wish Carol a happy retirement and continued success serving others as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and several higher education and nonprofit boards.”

Before working for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Dexter held leadership positions with the Labor Dept., the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Army. She has been a military spouse for 25 years and had a son who is a soldier in the U.S. Army. ■