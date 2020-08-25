Military Times Slots Comcast No. 1 in Rankings of Top Employers

Comcast NBCUniversal has been named as the top employer of veterans by the Military Times’ Best for Vets ranking, the fifth straight year the company has been honored but the first year it has risen to the No. 1 spot on the list.

The Best for Vets list is an annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts.

Among the programs aimed at veterans and those who continue to serve in the military while working at Comcast NBCUniversal, are an active duty health benefits plan, military spouse transfer assistance, and 15 days paid time off annually to be used for military training in addition to normal paid time off. Veterans and active duty employees also receive support from Comcast’s military concierge service team, who assist with needs like the transition of working both military and civilian careers simultaneously.

“We strive to meet the needs of our military-connected employees’ physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing,” the company said in a press release.

Comcast NBCUniversal said it is committed to hiring more members of the military community, which include veterans, National Guard and reserve members, military spouses, and more. Jobseekers can explore opportunities at comcastcareers.com, nbcunicareers.com, and through Comcast NBCUniversal’s LinkedIn page.

“We are thrilled Comcast NBCUniversal has been recognized with this distinguished honor,” said Comcast NBCUniversal SVP of Military and Veterans Affairs Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert in a press release. “We’ve worked diligently across the company to make our support for our military teammates stand out, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that our efforts are recognized by Military Times – a well-respected publication.”