Comcast Honors Military Employees Engaged in COVID-19 Fight

On Veterans Day, Comcast honored the nearly 50,000 National Guard and reserve service personnel that have been called up to battle the pandemic in recent months, including more than two dozen cable company workers.

As the nation celebrates Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month, Comcast said that more than two dozen of its employees in the National Guard and reserve services have been called up to complete thousands of missions such as manning testing and screening centers, delivering food and essential equipment to those in need, and building critical infrastructure.

In a blog post Wednesday, Comcast pointed out two of its workers who have stepped up to the challenge: Leriqua Jackson, an Xfinity retail sales associate and specialist in the Texas Army National Guard, and Deeva Williams, a retail sales representative and specialist in the Washington Army National Guard.

Jackson is from a military family -- her father served in the U.S. Marine Corps and her siblings are in the military, too. She is part of a headquarters unit overseeing administrative tasks, such as coordinating lodging, pay, and logistics, for units working in the field.

“I always did community service during my free time at school,” Jackson said in the blog post. “I was looking for more, so being able to dig in my heels and uplift the people of Texas during this time is an honor.”

Williams and her unit are supporting mobile food distribution sites throughout the Tacoma, Washington area.

“It feels humbling and amazing to be able to see the smiles and the sigh of relief on people’s faces when you take away some stress during a time like this,” Williams said in the blog post.

In August, Comcast NBCUniversal was named the No. 1 employer for veterans by The Military Times in its Best For Vets: Employers 2020 list.

“As a military-ready company, we are committed to ensuring that our military teammates have the resources and support they need to answer the call to service,” Comcast said in the blog posting.

At its NBCUniversal content unit, Comcast , as part of its BOLD Veterans Day celebration, launched a new Veterans Residency Program, designed for mid-to-senior level veterans who often face challenges locating opportunity in the civilian workforce. Beginning next year, the new partnership will allow two members of the military community exposure to all aspects of NBCU’s Advertising & Partnerships business, with the opportunity to become a full-time member of its team.

Comcast is among several cable companies that have actively recruited military personnel to its employment ranks. About 10% of Charter Communications’ workforce are former military and the company has said it makes it a priority to hire veterans as they possess many highly-valued skills.

Charter participates in military-focused career fairs that put job seekers in direct contact with Charter recruiters and also has established partnerships with military bases and organizations such as Centurion Military Alliance, Hiring our Heroes, Military Spouse Employment Partnership, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Wounded Warrior Project, to help recruit veterans to its workforce throughout its 41-state footprint.