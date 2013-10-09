Comcast, NBCU Connect With Twitter
Comcast, NBCUniversal and Twitter have forged a social TV strategic
partnership and advertising arrangement that initially will enable
Comcast video subscribers to instantly tune to TV shows, movies and
televised sporting events directly from a tweet.
That feature, called "See It" and developed by Comcast engineers,
will support a range of options, allowing users to tune to live TV or
start a show on-demand on the set-top box, tune in to show online or via
their mobile device, set DVRs and show reminders,
and buy theater tickets through Fandango, the Comcast-owned online
movie ticketing service.
See It, set to debut in November, will work with several shows from the NBCU network stable, including NBC's
The Voice, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, The Michael J. Fox Show,
Sunday Night Football and Today Show; NBC's and NBC Sports Network's
Access Hollywood, coverage of NHL games, Premiere League Soccer, and the Sochi Olympics; and USA Network's
Psych and Suits. See It will also support additional shows from CNBC, MSNBC, Syfy, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Esquire Network and The Golf Channel.
In a typical week, The Voice (#thevoice) "generates more than
350,000,000 Twitter impressions," said Sam Schwartz, Comcast Cable's chief
business development officer, in a
blog post about the Twitter partnership.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.