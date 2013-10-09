Comcast, NBCU Connect With Twitter

Comcast, NBCUniversal and Twitter have forged a social TV strategic

partnership and advertising arrangement that initially will enable

Comcast video subscribers to instantly tune to TV shows, movies and

televised sporting events directly from a tweet.

That feature, called "See It" and developed by Comcast engineers,

will support a range of options, allowing users to tune to live TV or

start a show on-demand on the set-top box, tune in to show online or via

their mobile device, set DVRs and show reminders,

and buy theater tickets through Fandango, the Comcast-owned online

movie ticketing service.

See It, set to debut in November, will work with several shows from the NBCU network stable, including NBC's

The Voice, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, The Michael J. Fox Show,

Sunday Night Football and Today Show; NBC's and NBC Sports Network's

Access Hollywood, coverage of NHL games, Premiere League Soccer, and the Sochi Olympics; and USA Network's

Psych and Suits. See It will also support additional shows from CNBC, MSNBC, Syfy, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Esquire Network and The Golf Channel.

In a typical week, The Voice (#thevoice) "generates more than

350,000,000 Twitter impressions," said Sam Schwartz, Comcast Cable's chief

business development officer, in a



blog post about the Twitter partnership.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.