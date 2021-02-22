Comcast Names 10 Startups for SportsTech Accelerator

Comcast NBCUniversal named 10 startups that will participate in its initial SportsTech Accelerator.

The companies are working products ranging from software and video streaming to coaching and safety equipment.

Comcast works with Boomtown Accelerators on the program, which features workshops on fundraising, sales, marketing and branding, making products that fit the market, mental health, company culture and working with corporations. The program will be conducted virtually and will give the participant a chance to work with experienced start-up founders who share insights on building and selling successful businesses.

Participating companies get $50,000 in investment capital in exchange for a minimum of 6% of common stock and $1.7 million in perks, as well a connections to the companies and organizations that Comcast/NBCU have assembled including Comcast Ventures, NBC Sports, NASCAR, USA Cycling and USA Swimming.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, sports, entertainment, and technology are central to what we do across our streaming, broadband, and aggregation businesses. Our inaugural SportsTech accelerator brings together this focus with our long tradition of working with founders and startups,” said Sam Schwartz, chief business development officer at Comcast Cable. “In collaboration with our partners who represent some of the strongest brands in sports, we are excited to mentor and learn from these founders and see how their technologies can drive innovation in the sports and entertainment industry.”

At the conclusion of the program, the companies will participate in a virtual Demo Day on May 26, 2021 and present their businesses before some of the world’s leading venture capitalists, startup founders, business executives, and media.

The startups participating in the SportsTech Accelerator are:

Ane Swim, a William Pleshette Company, of Atlanta, Georgia, designs advanced swimming apparel for diverse swimmers and aims to eliminate the barriers that keep people from enjoying the water. Its flagship product, Ane Swim, provides hair protection and the ability to keep hair completely dry so that everyone can enjoy the freedom of swimming.

Dibz of Toronto, Canada, provides a text messaging solution for guests at event venues to instantly upgrade their seats.

Eon Media of Toronto, makes a full-featured suite of next-generation video-streaming software with 60-70% cost savings and zero code change, which can bring customers targeted, user-personalized experiences using advanced AI/machine-learning methods.

GlobalM of Geneva, Switzerland, provides professional streaming solutions in broadcast quality to media outlets and broadcasters featuring an advanced secure video streaming network to meet the requirements for high-quality, low latency live or file-based video delivery over the internet.

nVenue of Dallas creates real-time predictive analytics designed for fan engagement. nVenue’s AI/ML software delivers powerful play-by-play predictive insights to fans before each play.

Safety Skin of Cleveland develops and sells reflective skin and body care products to help cyclists, runners, and others prevent accidents and improve roadside safety.

Sharper Sense of New York develops a neural interface that enhances athletes’ perceptual ability, leading to enhanced awareness and reaction times during training and competition.

The Sonar Co. of San Antonio, Texas, uses proprietary ultrasonic tone technology to transmit and receive data, interactions, beacons, and messages between devices in locations where traditional wireless communications is impossible or impractical.

StreamRecap of Los Angeles builds video solutions for teams, leagues, and streamers across all esports, with a focus on instant automatic highlights and coaching tools.

XiQ of Atlanta develops smart devices that replace the conventional key ignition on most non-automotive vehicles, including golf carts and construction vehicles. They enable security, fleet IoT, and mobility sharing solutions to alleviate the transportation challenges facing many communities today.