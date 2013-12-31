Comcast, Microsoft Ironing Out Xbox One Software Glitch

Comcast said it is working with Microsoft on a “software issue” that is causing issues for some Xbox One users who are trying to play games online via WiFi networks that that utilize IPv6 addresses.

“Comcast and Microsoft are aware of a software issue affecting the ability of Xbox One users to play some games online. This issue is only observed when the Xbox One is connected to a network via WiFi and when that network also has an IPv6 address. In those conditions online gameplay for some titles may not work,” Comcast noted in a post to its IPv6 Information Center on December 17.

Comcast’s Jason Livingood posted a similar message on the DSL Reports message board on that date, noting in a later thread that the effect of the software problem is a "hit or miss" scenario depending on the game title.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.