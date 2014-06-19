Comcast Logo Set To Top 30 Rock

About a year after taking full control of NBC Universal, Comcast will place its own logo atop the networks’ iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters, the first time the NBC peacock will fly over the structure, affectionately known as “30 Rock,” in its 81-year history.

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission earlier this week approved a proposal by NBCU parent Comcast to replace the existing General Electric Co. “GE” logo currently atop the 70-story tower with its own Comcast NBCU corporate logo. Comcast, which will continue to operate its corporate headquarters out of Philadelphia, purchased a 51% interest in NBCU from GE in 2011 and bought in the remaining 49% of the company in 2013.

According to reports, Comcast would replace the 24-foot high “GE” letters with 12-foot letters spelling out “Comcast” and a 10-foot NBC peacock logo on the north and south sides of the building. The new signage would include a 17-foot NBC peacock on the west side of the facility.

