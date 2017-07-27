Comcast Likes Xfinity Mobile’s Early Returns

Comcast likes what it’s seeing so far with Xfinity Mobile, the mobile service launched in May that leans on the company’s MVNO deal with Verizon and on the MSO’s widely deployed network of WiFi hotspots.

“While it’s still early days, the customer feedback confirms our belief that we have an attractive proposition in the market,” Brian Roberts, Comcast’s chairman and CEO, said Thursday on the company’s Q2 earnings call.

Comcast hasn’t announced sub figures for the new service, but it is “operationally scaling well,” Dave Watson, Comcast Cable’s president and CEO, said.

Watson said about half of those customers are onboarding through Comcast’s digital channels and that most Xfinity Mobile customers are opting for the offering’s by-the-gigabyte plans, rather than the unlimited data tier.

“There’s real value with by-the-Gig,” he said.

