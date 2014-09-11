Comcast, Liberty Global Forge A Wi-Fi Connection

Comcast and Liberty Global have struck a Wi-Fi roaming agreement that will allow their respective customers to access millions of hotspots in the U.S. and several countries in Europe.

The Wi-Fi roaming/peering deal, a first between MSOs that serve customers in the U.S. and abroad, is poised to provide access to more than 10 million hotspots in the early phases – Comcast expects to have 8 million “Xfinity WiFi” hotspots up by year’s end, while Liberty Global expects to have 2.5 million by then under its “Wi-Free” and “WifiSpots” SSID signals in several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland.

Comcast and Liberty Global, which uses a client-based Wi-Fi authentication and security system, expect to trial the shared Wi-Fi service later this year and offer it broadly in 2015.

