Comcast Lets X1 Subs Stream Live Video to Set-Tops

Comcast, targeting a category made popular by the recent debuts of Meerkat and Twitter’s Periscope app, has entered the mobile live streaming sector with Xfinity Share, an app that lets X1 subs send live video streams, recorded video, and digital photos to the TV as well as to other smartphones.

Comcast, which began to test the app last year under the "MyMedia" moniker, said Xfinity Share allows X1 customers to share that content (up to HD quality) to certain friends, family and other authorized users. X1 subs who take advantage of the app can send live streams or distribute recorded video and photos to their own X1 set-tops for display on the TV, or to the TV of another X1 customer.

To use Xfinity Share, a free app initially offered on the iOS and Android mobile platforms, currently both the sender and receiver must be Xfinity Triple Play customers with X1 DVR capable set-top boxes, Comcast said. However, Comcast plans to add functionality later this year that will allow those X1 triple-play subs to share content with virtually anyone – Comcast customer or not – by sending a URL via email.

