Comcast Lets X1 Subs Pre-Order New Movies

Comcast has launched another wave of updates and new features for its IP-capable X1 platform, including an addition to the Xfinity Digital Store that lets customers pre-order some movies while they are still in theaters.

That option, for example, now lets customers pre-order the new Minions movie (from corporate cousin Universal) as it hits theaters Friday. Customers who pre-order it will see the title “automatically show up in your library as soon as it is made available for digital purchasing,” Peter Nush, VP, product management for Comcast Cable, explained in this blog post. Some new release purchases will provide extra content, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with cast members, he said.

In addition to movie pre-orders, here are the other latest enhancements to X1:

-Language indicators in the guide that distinguish between different versions, and help users find content in different languages. The languages included in this update are Spanish (ESP), French (FRA), Italian (ITA), Korean (KOR), Portuguese (POR) and Russian (RUS).

