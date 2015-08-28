Comcast Launches Video Voice Calling

In a FaceTime-like move that could bring some additional stickiness to its digital voice service, Comcast has quietly introduced a two-way, mobile-to-mobile video calling feature to its Xfinity Connect app for iOS and Android devices.

The feature lets Xfinity Voice subs make video calls to each other, and it was included in the 6.0 version of the Xfinity Connect app that was released on Aug. 25 simultaneously for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The latest version tacks on video communications to Xfinity Connect, an app that lets Comcast subs check email and voice mail, receive text messages, and place and answer unlimited voice calls over Wi-Fi using the app’s Voice2Go feature.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.