Comcast Launches iPad Xfinity TV App

Comcast is planning to launch an Xfinity TV app, which will allow Xfinity TV digital customer to watch TV shows and movies on their iPads. The app will be demoed later today at the Web 2.0 conference in San Francisco and made available to customers in the coming weeks.

"This Xfinity TV app is part of a much larger effort to reinvent the way consumers interact with their televisions by transforming the way they search, navigate, discover and share entertainment," noted Neil Smit, president of Comcast Cable. "The remote control hasn't changed in years and this app will enable millions of consumers to instantly search thousands of life TV and On Demand Choices and also watch the best content whenever and wherever they want."

The app is the first in a series of scheduled app releases that Comcast's development team will deliver for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. Comcast is also developing several Android apps for a 2010 launch and plans offer apps with similar functionality on as many different devices as possible for BlackBerry and other smart phones, tablets, laptops and PCs.

The app includes a TV guide and a mobile video player that enables user to easily find programs, change channels, program DVRs and watch TV shows and movies. Initially Comcast will offer hit shows and movies from top premium networks. In upcoming weeks the amount of content will expand to include thousands of episodes and additional functionality.