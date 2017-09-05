Comcast Launches FX+

Comcast confirmed that it has moved forward with the national launch of FX+, a new commercial-free, add-on premium offering that sells for $5.99 per month.



Comcast and FX Networks announced FX+ about a month ago. At the time, they said FX+ would launch on Sept. 5.



FX+ started to appear on the X1 platform over the weekend in a “Manage Channels” section that highlights premium add-ons such as HBO, Showtime, Starz and other subscription-based services that include KidStream, Dog TV, History Vault, Lifetime Movie Club ($3.99), and AMC Premiere, a recently launched, commercial-free option that costs $4.99 per month.



