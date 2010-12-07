Comcast Launches Android Mobile App

Comcast has launched a version of Xfinity Mobile app that will work on Android devices. The app, which had previously worked on Apple devices and has already been downloaded more than one million times on iTunes, provides users with access to email, voicemail and local TV listings and allows subscribers to program their DVR.

"We're excited to broaden the availability of our Xfinity Mobile app to Android devices, as we know there were many customers awaiting this release," noted Cathy Avgiris, senior VP and general manager, communications and data services at Comcast. "We won't stop here. We'll continue to expand access to our services outside the home with convenient apps that customers can use anywhere, anytime and on as many devices as possible.

The app will now support devices running Android OS version 1.6 and above.