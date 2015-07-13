Comcast to Launch $15/Month IP Video Service

Taking aim at millennials and other consumer groups that aren’t gravitating to traditional pay-TV services, Comcast is preparing to launch “Stream,” a $15 per month no-contract video service that will feature major broadcast networks and HBO, and be bundled with the MSO’s high-speed Internet service.

Stream will offer about a dozen networks (including NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, Fox, The CW, Telemundo, Univision and HBO) in the customer’s home via Web browsers, tablets and phones (Stream isn't providing native support for TV-connected platforms such as Roku boxes, the Apple TV and gaming consoles, at least not in the early going), thousands of VOD movies and TV shows that can be viewed in or out of the home, access to certain TV Everywhere apps and the MSO’s new cloud DVR service (with more than 20 hours of storage, according to this Web page that lets consumers register to receive alerts when Stream becomes available in their specific markets ).

Although Stream will require that the customer subscribe to a high-speed Internet service from Comcast, the in-home Stream video service is not being delivered “over-the-top” via public Internet connections, but instead over Comcast’s managed IP network. That’s along the lines of how Comcast delivers its in-home Xfinity TV app for browsers and mobile devices for subs who are on Comcast’s X1 platform, as well as Comcast’s recently launched Xfinity on Campus service for college and university partners.

